Dead Astronauts – Ghosts (Album – Digital/CD/Vinyl – Cold Transmission Music)
The American duo Jared Kyle and Slade Templeton have just released their fourth album, showcasing a sound still rooted in Electro/Wave-Pop, heavily influenced by the productions of the 80s. Yet, they infuse this familiar style with a distinct, personal touch that feels both refreshing and contemporary. The tracks are crafted with a minimalist approach, but they captivate the listener through their simple yet effective choruses and irresistibly catchy melodies. The deep, sultry timbre of the vocals adds an alluring layer to the music. This Electro/Wave-Pop offering, with its dark and challenging edge, is undeniably charming, even if it doesn’t quite break new ground. (Rate: 7½)
Listen to “Bury You Quickly”:
https://deadastronauts.bandcamp.com/track/bury-you-quickly
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.