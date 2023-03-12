Das Ich goes on tour in Southamerica

The German industrial gothic band Das Ich is celebrating more than 30 years of music with a special jubilee tour for their cult album “Die Propheten”. The band has been touring around the world since their formation and this year marks their 7th time touring South America.

The tour kicks off on March 18th in Sao Paulo, Brazil, followed by shows in Mexico City on March 21st and Tijuana on March 22nd. The band will then head to Santiago de Chile for a performance on March 24th before concluding the tour in Lima, Peru on March 26th.

Tickets for the South American tour are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. For more information on Das Ich and their upcoming tour, visit their official website and social media channels.

About Das Ich

Das Ich is a German band that has gained a reputation for their unique sound that blends electronic, industrial, and neoclassical music with poetic lyrics that explore themes of existentialism, mythology, and the human condition. Stefan Ackermann and Bruno Kramm founded the band in Berlin in 1989, and since then, they have become a cornerstone of the German darkwave scene, inspiring countless other artists and musicians.

Throughout their career, Das Ich has experimented with and incorporated elements of metal, folk, and classical music into their work. Their use of mythological and literary themes, drawing on the works of German Romantic poets and classical mythology, has become a hallmark of their music.

The band’s debut album, “Die Propheten,” released in 1991, established their reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in the German gothic scene. Their subsequent albums, “Staub” (1994) and “Egodram” (1998), further solidified their status, with tracks like “Destillat” and “Reamin’ in Light” becoming gothic club classics.

Das Ich has continued to experiment and push the boundaries of their sound throughout their career, incorporating elements of metal, folk, and classical music into their work. Their 2002 album, “Anti’Christ,” for example, features heavy guitar riffs and pounding drums alongside Ackermann’s trademark vocals and poetic lyrics.

One of the defining characteristics of Das Ich’s music is its use of mythological and literary themes. The band often draws on the works of German Romantic poets like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Friedrich Schiller, as well as classical mythology, to create a dark and mystical world that reflects the human experience. Their 2004 album, “Cabaret,” for example, is inspired by the writings of German playwright Bertolt Brecht and explores themes of decadence, despair, and the search for meaning in a chaotic world.

Das Ich is also known for their theatrical live shows, which often feature elaborate costumes, props, and visuals. Ackermann’s stage presence and powerful vocals are a highlight of the band’s live performances, which often feature theatrical lighting and video projections to create a unique atmosphere.