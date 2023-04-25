Darkwave / shoegaze duo Terzo release eponymous debut album
(Photo by Johan Lundsten) The new darkwave / shoegaze duo Terzo, which we covered already on Side-Line regarding their “Cymbeline” single, has just released its self-titled 6-track debut album. You can check out the full album below.
Behind Terzo we find Karl Clinton (former bassist in post-punk act Diskoteket, plus co-founder of improvisational project Tsantsa) and Billie Lindahl (lead singer and guitarist in dream pop/dark folk act Promise and the Monster). “Terzo was born out of a discussion about songs we mutually liked and a wish to try a different work process to our then current projects,” they state. “We wanted to do whatever we wanted without restrictions, using our obsession and gut feeling as guidance.”
Their debut album holds 6 tracks including the 10+ minute “Cymbeline” which is a cover of a 1991 song by the Celtic/world music singer-songwriter and composer Loreena McKennit. The song was recording during the band’s very first studio session. You can see the video for this track below. “Cymbeline” was released as their debut single in February 2023. The duo followed it up with the Cocteau Twin-ish “Eve Seven”.
You can check out the full album below.
