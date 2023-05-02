Darkwave / dream pop duo Deleyaman releases all new video for ‘A Tale’

Deleyaman is a French-American band founded in 2000 by Aret Madilian, Beatrice Valantin and Gerard Madilian. They are the first alternative band to have included the ancient wind instrument, the duduk, in their permanent line-up. Note that the duo collaborated with Dead Can Dance’s Brendan Perry in the past, for instance on the track “The Valley” where Perry played on cimbalom, bouzouki and drums. And on the track “Escape” Perry can be heard playing the Greek bouzouki.

Out now is an all new video for the track “A Tale” taken from their upcoming album “The Sudbury Inn”. “The Sudbury Inn” was recorded between 2020 and 2022 and this is the ninth studio album by Deleyaman. The new album holds 11 tracks with 3 songs on the album having lyrics partly inspired by the “Tales of a Wayside Inn” written in 1862 by the American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow about the real stories of seven travelers telling their tales at the Wayside Inn in Sudbury.

The album is out as a download and as a limited edition CD in a matt laminated digipak with a 28-page color booklet including lyrics, photographs and liner notes.

<a href="https://deleyaman.bandcamp.com/album/the-sudbury-inn">The Sudbury Inn by Deleyaman</a>