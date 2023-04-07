Darkwave artist Mareux releases all new single ‘Little Lies’

Mareux is an electronic music project from LA based musician and producer Aryan Ashtiani. With his EPs “Decade” (2013) and “Predestiny” (2020), Mareux made a name for himself among fans of dark 80s synth-pop.

However, his breakthrough came in 2021 when his 2015 track “The Perfect Girl” (originally by The Cure) went viral on TikTok. Mareux’s cover of The Cure’s “The Perfect Girl” gained over billions views on TikTok. The music video for the song featured RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Violet Chachki alongside leather-clad men.

He now has released his new single, “Little Lies”, today, April 7. This new track comes ahead of his Coachella performances and debut album set for release on May 5.

Below are the two previous singles.