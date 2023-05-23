Darkwave act Susurration returns with new single ‘All Colors Are Black’ ahead of new album this Friday

(Photo by Nicole Imhof) “All Colors Are Black” is the latest EBM single from Susurration, following on the heels of their previous album “Make Love Like War”, released in September 2022.

This new single marks the third release from the band’s forthcoming album “Hate Is My Love Language”, slated for a September 2023 release. The track is a commentary on societal ills, addressing structural injustice and police violence. Susurration is actually known for tackling contentious subjects such as violence, social injustice, religious intolerance, queer love, and BDSM. In 2022, Bäsecke-Beltrametti was invited to discuss the intersection of BDSM and music, as well as their political implications, at queer activist groups like buntlieben Bern and IGBDSM Zürich.

Susurration was conceived in 2010 by German theatre music composer and music theorist Dennis Bäsecke-Beltrametti. He established the project in Zürich as an experimental Dark Wave band, marrying his classical music education with a passion for the gloomier tones and themes popular in the gothic scene. Between its inception and 2020, Susurration produced 3 EPs and 4 albums. The project gradually veered towards EBM and aggrotech, while still preserving the influences of theatre and film music. In 2021, the band released “1000 Stäbe”, followed by “Make Love Like War” in 2022.

As we journey into 2023, Susurration welcomes two new members to the fold: drummer Dave Wieser and vocalist Jessy Bleak.

Below is some of the band’s previous work.