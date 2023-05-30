Darkpop, synthrock project Bara Hari launches debut album ‘Lesser Gods’

Out via the Oklahoma City based label Re:Mission Entertainment is the all new Bara Hari album “Lesser Gods”, the label debut for this Los Angeles-based darkpop, synthrock project.

The 10-track album was entirely written by Bara Har aka Sam Franco. “Lesser Gods” features the singles “Tempest”, “Violence Rising”, “House of the Devil” and “Agoraphobic”. Stylistically the album blends dark pop-rock and trip hop in one.

Also included on the release are guest performances by Anna Portillo on harp, Corey Hirsch on drums, and Ian Flux on guitar and bass. Additional production was delivered by Ian Flux who also took care of the mixing while Jeff Mortimer took care of the mastering.

The album is available via Bandcamp as a download album and as a limited edition vinyl (200 copies in pitch black or sky blue).

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/lesser-gods">Lesser Gods by BARA HARI</a>

