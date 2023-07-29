Darkness On Demand – Final Way (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Four years after their last album, the German act Darkness On Demand (ex-Dance Or Die) moved from RepoRecords to Alfa Matrix. “Final Way” is meant as a teaser to announce their upcoming album “Digital Outcast”.

Content: The work features 6 tracks taking off with hard, dark, overwhelming EBM. That’s the trademark of the band but next to powerful songs you’ll also discover the previously released single “Hang On” remixed by Winterhart -which is a Neo-Folk-driven side-project of the band. There’s also a remix of VDOC featured.

+ + + : I especially like the powerful side of the band which they masterly exposed on the solid opener “Female Grace – Single Version” but also on “Fools” and “Final Way”. The last mentioned cut is driven by a heavy, scratching, lead reminding me of Praga Khan while showing a modern touch on top of the production. Gary Wagner’s powerful and passionate vocals inject an extra, naughty, and essential aspect to the production.

– – – : I’m not convinced by the few, softer, cuts while the ballad-like remix of “Hang On” by Winterhart sounds like a true antithesis to the rest of the work.

Conclusion: “Final Way” shows Darkness On Demand in great shape and is a strong appetizer to the new full length.

Best songs: “Female Grace – Single Version”, “Final Way”, “Fools”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.darknessondemand.com / www.facebook.com/darknessondemand

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix