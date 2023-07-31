Dark triphop duo Elsiane preps October release for all new album, simply titled ‘Elsiane’

On October 3rd Elsiane will release their 5th studio album, simply titled album “Elsiane”. The new album was again produced by David Bottrill. David Bottrill is a Canadian recordproducer who formerly owned the Rattlebox Studios in Toronto, Ontario with producer Brian Moncarz. Bottrill’s credits include production work for Peter Gabriel, David Sylvian & Robert Fripp, Muse, Placebo, The Smashing Pumpkins, IAMX, etc.. In 2020 he also produced Elsiane’s “Sinai” album.

The new album will be out on vinyl (200 copies) and as download/streaming.

Elsiane is a Canadian band composed of Elsieanne Caplette and Stephane Sotto. Elsieanne grew up in Peru, became a singer in a group in Peru and then moved to Montreal in 1999, where she met Stephane Sotto. When Sotto, a self-taught musician, met Elsieanne, they decided to form the band Elsiane whose name is formed from the first four letters of the first name of the singer and the last three letters of the musician’s first name.

The duo began their collaboration in 2000 and published their first (excellent!) album entitled “Hybrid” on May 1. The album was released a little over a year later in the United States under the label Nettwerk. During the summer of 2011, Elsiane announced the release of a second album preceded by the first single “Underhelped”. The album “Mechanics of Emotion” was released on April 10, 2012. Because they were struggling with the music industry, their third album “Death of the Artist” was released independently. “Rin, Tongue and Dorner” followed in 2018, and was self-released, in collaboration with Rich ShaperoThey.

More on the new album and pre-order info on this website.