Dark synth-pop act CARV.R launches all new single, ‘Deflect’, feat. Mari Kattman

CARV.R, the Providence (Rhode Island) based dark synth-pop project from producer Cristian Carver, has recently released their newest single “Deflect”.

“This track is personal to me,” states CARV.R, “the single was inspired by individuals who evaded responsibility for their actions and instead portrayed themselves as victims, a frustrating and disheartening experience many can relate to.”

The track includes vocals from Mari Kattman (COP International), who collaborates with Tom Shear of Assemblage 23 on a project named Helix. Regarding the partnership, Cristian Carver comments: “When I composed the instrumental for ‘Deflect,’ I was certain that Mari was the ideal person for the track. Her vocals blend seamlessly with the music, and her lyrics truly encapsulate the original concept of the song.”

Following the release of “Deflect,” a remix of the track is set to launch on Friday, 19th May. The remix was produced by Alex. A video for the single is available, and the track can be accessed now from all download and streaming services.