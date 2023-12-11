Dark Side Cowboys Release New Goth Rock Single, 'light'

The Swedish goth rock act Dark Side Cowboys now release the second single, “Light”, from their forthcoming album.

“Light” will be released on streaming platforms on December 22, which happens to be the day of the year when the northern hemisphere has the least amount of light from the sun; the hibernal solstice. “Light” is the second single from the forthcoming album “Beyond”, which will be the 14th studio album from the band since their start in 1993. Also included on the single is the song “City Of The Dead”.

<a href="https://darksidecowboys.bandcamp.com/album/light">Light by Dark Side Cowboys</a>

Collectors can count on a CD release in the form of a limited edition digipak that will be released alongside the download and streaming version. You can pre-order this single for only 6 euro + shipping through the DSC shop.

Below is the teaser for the new single.