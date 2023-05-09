Dark pop musician Belle Scar releases new single ‘I’ve Been Here Before’ from her ‘Atoms’ debut album

(Photo by Ben Wilkin) Out via Plastic Sound Records is Belle Scar’s newest single “I’ve Been Here Before”, the track is taken from the debut album “Atoms”. The Montreal born but now London-based singer-songwriter Belle Scar brings dark pop that indeed – just like the press release says – sounds like a mash-up between Nick Cave, Björk and Portishead.

Scar’s new single, “I’ve Been Here Before”, is about the acknowledgement and acceptance of the ‘black dog’ of melancholy. The video for it captures London at night, with Scar playing the lead role of a wanderer and actor JD Haymer representing her shadow.

Scar studied classical piano as a child before having to abandon it due to challenges related to ADHD and dyslexia that also affected her schooling. She eventually began writing poetry and composing music, to the point where it became an obsession and she left Montreal to head over to Europe for a lengthy tour armed with just her keyboard, a fistful of dark electronic pop songs and her distinctive voice. She finally ended up in the UK where “I could truly push myself to take risks and work on my most ambitious music; I began meeting lots of incredibly talented musicians, singers and artists with whom I have collaborated.”

There she started working with musician and producer Marc Olivier to create “Atoms”, her upcoming 11-track counting debut album. “I wrote ‘Atoms’ after my son was born, the aftermath of cancer in the family, life in the pandemic as well as acknowledging and accepting my continuing cognitive challenges,” explains Scar. “These songs are about my identity and trying to navigate the cycles of life, as well as my fascination with and awe of the universe, space and time in all its mysterious ways.”

Here’s the video for the new single.