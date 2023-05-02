Dark pop act Magic Wands back with new single ‘Time’ on Metropolis Records

Magic Wands is a US dark pop outfit originally formed in Nashville by guitarists and vocalists Chris and Dexy Valentine, but now based in Los Angeles where they have been joined by drummer Pablo Amador.

Having released a single in late March entitled “Joy”, the group have now followed it with “Time”. Complemented with a pair of remixes apiece, both are also included on “Switch”, a brand new album set for release on 12th May. The album also holds 5 remixes by Shadow Mirrors and Stargods.

The group have released three albums over the last decade on which they a dark pop / dream pop sound that incorporates elements of shoegaze, post-punk and goth.

You can check out the album preview below.