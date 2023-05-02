Dark pop act Magic Wands back with new single ‘Time’ on Metropolis Records
Magic Wands is a US dark pop outfit originally formed in Nashville by guitarists and vocalists Chris and Dexy Valentine, but now based in Los Angeles where they have been joined by drummer Pablo Amador.
Having released a single in late March entitled “Joy”, the group have now followed it with “Time”. Complemented with a pair of remixes apiece, both are also included on “Switch”, a brand new album set for release on 12th May. The album also holds 5 remixes by Shadow Mirrors and Stargods.
The group have released three albums over the last decade on which they a dark pop / dream pop sound that incorporates elements of shoegaze, post-punk and goth.
You can check out the album preview below.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.