Dark electronic duo Alien Gothic premieres second single ‘Shine The Light’ ahead of debut album exclusively on Side-Line

A few weeks ago, we introduced you to the debut single “In The Night” from the Colorado-based group, Alien Gothic. They’ve now released their second single, “Shine The Light”, which is available for streaming on Bandcamp and premiered on Side-Line. The official release of “Shine The Light” is set for August 8, exclusively on Bandcamp.

Alien Gothic’s unique sound blends deep gothic electronica with spatial goth autoharp symphonies and mellotron overtures, all intermingled with noises of untraceable origins.

<a href="https://aliengothic.bandcamp.com/album/high-and-dry">High and Dry by Alien Gothic</a>

These two singles offer a glimpse into their upcoming album “High and Dry”, slated for release via Latenight Weeknight Records on August 18. The album’s material was recorded over a span of three years, from 2020 to 2023.

Alien Gothic is the brainchild of Ryan Policky (A Shoreline Dream) and Andy Uhrmacher (Genessier). Their project presents a ‘cosmic goth’ sound, a culmination of elements they’ve been working to incorporate over the past four years.

Ryan Policky describes “Shine the Lights” as one of the first tracks that truly took shape based on all the layers they experimented with. “We pulled out all the tech, and organic instruments to mix this one up into a whirlwind of cosmic tones,” he says.

Below is the video for the band’s debut single.