Dark electronic band Divine Shade crowdfunds EP trilogy

Following a year marked by a major UK tour supporting Gary Numan, the French dark electronic band Divine Shade is seeking to maintain their momentum by launching a crowdfunding campaign for their EP trilogy, “Fragments”.

The band explains it as follows: “2022 was a great new start for Divine Shade. Traveling in Europe and back from a major UK tour supporting Gary Numan we would like to continue to ride on these good vibes and we want to keep giving our best for you. Here is our new conceptual project : A trilogy of EPs called : “Fragments”. 3 Eps with original songs with surprises, guests and friends. We need you to help us finance the project. Each EP will feature : 4 songs – 4 remixes – 1 music video. To thank you for your participation there are goodies ! Thank you everyone !”

The project: The “Fragments” trilogy, consisting of three EPs (Volume 1, 2, and 3), will feature original songs, surprise guests, and collaborations. Each EP will include four songs, four remixes, and an accompanying music video.

Contribution levels and perks: Supporters of the crowdfunding campaign can enjoy various perks based on their contribution level, such as having their name in the EP credits, digital and physical copies of the EPs, and bundles that come with shirts, stickers, posters, and original artwork.

About Divine Shade

Divine Shade, a brainchild of musician Ren Toner, was established in 2014. The band’s diverse styles and influences draw from cold wave culture, along with industrial and electronic music elements. Among their musical inspirations are Nine Inch Nails, Young Gods, and Gary Numan.

The dark electronic group has released two EPs and several remixes in collaboration with Chris Vrenna (formerly of Nine Inch Nails) and has completed three European tours in recent years.

Here’s their latest single, “Stars”.