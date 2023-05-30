Dark electronic artist Slighter presents new single ‘Have No Fear’

(Photo by RA Desilets) US dark electronic artist Slighter, who we have reviewed several times on Side-Line, presents an all new single “Have No Fear”, which is out now via Confusion Inc.. This is the first taste of his full-length album “This Futile Engine”, due out on July 21 via Brutal Resonance Records.

The single comes backed by the B-side ‘Dark Rave Mix’ of the title track. The accompanying video which you can view below was created by Psyklon Industries.

Colin C., the main force behind this project, explains the track as follows: “‘Have No Fear’ is a song that took a while to come together, but it was actually one of the first ideas I had for the new Slighter album. Coming off of my last album ‘V O I D’ (released in 2021), I wanted to break away from that creative vein I was tapping then, but still have some catharsis in the songwriting.” And he adds: “The ‘Have No Fear’ recording sessions were all hardware synth jams, very organic moments that shaped my direction for the whole new record. But it took awhile to find the voice for it, the lyrics are intentionally personal but there’s some universality to reminding oneself that fear is a choice to make.”

Slighter is the solo moniker of Colin C. (Colin Cameron Allrich) who was previously involved in collaborations for various Metropolis Records releases and Cleopatra Records compilations, in addition to Slighter releases via his own Confusion Inc. imprint.

The full-length album “This Futile Engine” was mixed and mastered at The Cell Studio and features 13 tracks and holds collaborations with Steven Seibold of Hate Dept, Yvette Winkler of Vaselyne, Craig Joseph Huxtable of Landscape Body Machine, Morgue VVitch, Deep Dark Water and more.

“This Futile Engine” will be released, both as a deluxe edition CD and digitally, on July 21.