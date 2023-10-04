Danish post-punk project Chopper presents new single, ‘Moongirl’

The indie label Pink Cotton Candy Records, based in Copenhagen, is set to release Chopper’s new single “Moongirl” on November 10, 2023. This single is a preview of Chopper’s upcoming mini-album, “Shock Pop Vol. II,” slated for release in March of next year.

Chopper is a Copenhagen-based post-punk project that blends dark, danceable, and playful elements. It’s the brainchild of Jonatan K. Magnussen, who is also known for his work with The Love Coffin.

Chopper’s previous mini-album, “Shock Pop Vol. I,” came out in June and served as the sequel to his 2022 debut release, “The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper”. The project debuted in 2021 with the single “Misanthrope” followed by the single “Tonight”, “A Life in Dreams” and “HEX​.​X​.​X.”.

<a href="https://chopper5.bandcamp.com/album/shock-pop-vol-i">Shock Pop Vol. I by Chopper</a>

About Pink Cotton Candy Records

Founded by Nikolaj Bruus, Rasmus Jon, and Brian Raaby Andersen, Pink Cotton Candy is an independent label based in Copenhagen. Initially created as a platform for releasing music from Quiet Sonia and other personal side projects, the label’s ambitions quickly expanded to include primarily local talent.

While the label aims to be non-genre specific in its musical curation, it hopes “to achieve a certain aesthetic unity through the emotions and perspectives expressed in the music.”

All founders have roots in Odense’s music scene, on the Danish island of Funen, and have been involved with acts like The Love Coffin, Tettix Hexer, First Flush, Scared Crow, Dorias Baracca, and Jonas Munk/Manual.