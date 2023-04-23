Dahlia’s Tear – Tales From A Feeble Dream (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Anile Dahl strikes back with the ninth full length album of his sonic moniker Dahlia’s Tear.

Content: From the very first notes the artist invites us to join him on a mysterious, dreamy, sound trip. The work has been accomplished with numerous field recordings on top of delicate sound treatments. The dark mood recovers the work with a feeling of desolation.

+ + + : The last song entitled “Solitude” perfectly symbolizes by its title what the music is all about. This is a work with a very strong visual strength created by the perfect mix of field recordings, dark strings and delicate sound treatments -like the piano-like part running through “Infinite Dreamer”. The songs have been progressively built up creating an elevating effect which is mainly coming through during the final part of the album.

– – – : The work is maybe missing an absolute master track to consider the work as ‘outstanding’.

Conclusion: Dahlia’s Tear has already accomplished albums with great concepts and fascinating music but this one appears to be the magnum opus.

Best Songs: “Infinite Dreamer”, “Ravendark”, “Solitude”, “Iridescent Path”, “The Summon”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.dahliastearband / www.facebook.com/dahliastear

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber