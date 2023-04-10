Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter emerges from the shadow of robots with a classical album, ‘Mythologies’
Thomas Bangalter, formerly of Daft Punk, steps into the spotlight with his classical composition “Mythologies,” released under his own name through the French classical music label, Erato Records. The album draws inspiration from the works of Vivaldi, Bach, and Monteverdi.
Discussing his shift from electronic to classical music, Bangalter explained to The New York Times that working with human musicians to create emotion in a piece is both fascinating and refreshing compared to the challenges posed by electronic music production.
In a photograph accompanying the article, Bangalter is depicted in his workspace, surrounded by traditional instruments and an antique wooden writing desk where he penned the sheet music for “Mythologies.” This marks a significant departure from his Daft Punk days when he focused on digital music production.
Although “Mythologies” is Bangalter’s first solo endeavor since Daft Punk’s dissolution, he has previously explored other musical projects. These include composing the score for Gaspar Noé’s film “Irréversible” and contributing two songs to Noé’s “Climax.” Additionally, Bangalter has experimented with classical music in the past, most notably for the soundtrack of “Tron: Legacy” alongside Daft Punk. This blend of electronic and classical styles was the vision of choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, who commissioned Bangalter to create the score for “Mythologies,” a ballet performed by the Opéra National de Bordeaux. In this project, Bangalter opted to exclude computers, synthesizers, and samplers, focusing solely on classical instrumentation.
The end of Daft Punk was announced in this videoclip.
