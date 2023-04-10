Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter emerges from the shadow of robots with a classical album, ‘Mythologies’

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter emerges from the shadow of robots with a classical album, 'Mythologies'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Thomas Bangalter, formerly of Daft Punk, steps into the spotlight with his classical composition “Mythologies,” released under his own name through the French classical music label, Erato Records. The album draws inspiration from the works of Vivaldi, Bach, and Monteverdi.

Discussing his shift from electronic to classical music, Bangalter explained to The New York Times that working with human musicians to create emotion in a piece is both fascinating and refreshing compared to the challenges posed by electronic music production.

Daft Punk:'It's Over and out' - band calls it quits after 28 years
Related newsDaft Punk: 'It's Over and out' - band calls it quits after 28 years

In a photograph accompanying the article, Bangalter is depicted in his workspace, surrounded by traditional instruments and an antique wooden writing desk where he penned the sheet music for “Mythologies.” This marks a significant departure from his Daft Punk days when he focused on digital music production.

Although “Mythologies” is Bangalter’s first solo endeavor since Daft Punk’s dissolution, he has previously explored other musical projects. These include composing the score for Gaspar Noé’s film “Irréversible” and contributing two songs to Noé’s “Climax.” Additionally, Bangalter has experimented with classical music in the past, most notably for the soundtrack of “Tron: Legacy” alongside Daft Punk. This blend of electronic and classical styles was the vision of choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, who commissioned Bangalter to create the score for “Mythologies,” a ballet performed by the Opéra National de Bordeaux. In this project, Bangalter opted to exclude computers, synthesizers, and samplers, focusing solely on classical instrumentation.

The end of Daft Punk was announced in this videoclip.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags: ,

More Stories

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys land 'Heaving' album on Metropolis

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys land ‘Heaving’ album on Metropolis

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead returns with new EP 'Good Intentions' in May

Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead returns with new EP ‘Good Intentions’ in May followed by U.S. East Coast tour with Clay People

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Avarice In Audio unveils fresh EP and accompanying video for 'War Tanz'

Avarice In Audio unveils fresh EP and accompanying video for ‘War Tanz’

Eldrina Mich April 10, 2023 0

You may have missed

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter emerges from the shadow of robots with a classical album, 'Mythologies'

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter emerges from the shadow of robots with a classical album, ‘Mythologies’

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys land 'Heaving' album on Metropolis

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys land ‘Heaving’ album on Metropolis

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead returns with new EP 'Good Intentions' in May

Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead returns with new EP ‘Good Intentions’ in May followed by U.S. East Coast tour with Clay People

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Avarice In Audio unveils fresh EP and accompanying video for 'War Tanz'

Avarice In Audio unveils fresh EP and accompanying video for ‘War Tanz’

Eldrina Mich April 10, 2023 0
Swedish darkwave act aux animaux unveils new single and video, 'Lost Souls'

Swedish darkwave act aux animaux unveils new single and video, ‘Lost Souls’

bernard April 10, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights