Czech goth rock act Cathedral In Flames present new single: ‘Release The Pain’

The Prague-based gothic rock band Cathedral In Flames presents their new single, “Release The Pain”. The track is a ballad about the contemporary unlearning of the perception of death and pain through social media.

Vocalist, Phil Lee Fall says, “When the song was written, I was having a pretty bad time. I was taking long night walks through old Prague and I realized that all the people I meet are going to die sooner or later.” And Gatsby adds: “Release The Pain” is a catharsis for our whole band. For me, there is so much emotion in this song that if it doesn’t knock you on your back, nothing will.”

The band debuted in 2019 with the EP “Children Of The Blackest Hole”. The band consists of two key members which are vocalist Phil Lee Fall and songwriter/musician Gatsby. They are joined by singer Ambra von Bernstein and guitarists Billac deVille and Mr Theorodick.

“Release The Pain” is available now on all major digital platforms.