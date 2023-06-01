Czech electropop act Lakeside X opening act for Depeche Mode in Prague

The Prague concert of Depeche Mode, scheduled for 30 July at the Letňany exhibition grounds, will feature support from our esteemed friends, the Czech electropop band Lakeside X.

The band is one of two support acts, alongside the previously announced Berlin band Hope, who are touring Europe with Depeche Mode as part of the European leg for their current album, “Memento Mori.” Lakeside X recently made their return after a ten-year hiatus with their new album, “Love Disappears.”

“It is indeed a great honor for us and an opportunity to introduce our music to a like-minded audience. Simultaneously, it carries a great responsibility, considering the band selected us,” says Janne Marvannen, the frontman and composer. “We have never concealed our admiration for Depeche Mode, having attended numerous concerts ourselves. In fact, it was on our way back from one of their shows that we decided to form a band,” the singer adds.

“Anyone who watched Anton Corbijn’s documentary ‘Spirits In The Forest’ would relate to our story. Each one of us has a personal, unique, yet somehow interconnected experience with Depeche Mode,” says Robert Broj, the other founding member of Lakeside X. “As someone once said, DM is the soundtrack of our lives, and we consider ourselves fortunate to share that with each other while the band is still active. It’s also true that many of us original fans have started bands, projects, and created our own music, influenced to varying degrees by Depeche Mode’s music. Hence, sharing the same stage with them is a dream come true. Nonetheless, it is also a significant challenge, affirming that we are on the right path and inspiring us to continue our work,” adds the keyboardist.

Lakeside X has already released four albums. Following “Sunrise” (2004), “EXIT: NOWhere” (2007), and “City Of Red Lights” (2010) under the X Production label, the band took a lengthy hiatus before reuniting in 2021. Teaming up with German producer Daniel Myer (Haujobb, Covenant, Architect, Liebknecht), they embarked on a new album, which was released in October 2022.