Cyber industrial act Miss FD releases ‘Distractions’ single
(Photo by Azalea Jeanette) Quantum Release Records has just launched the latest single from the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based cyber industrial project Miss FD, entitled “Distractions”. This track demonstrates a fusion of dark, throbbing instrumentals, enhanced with her typical lush and sweet vocals.
A music video for “Distractions”, directed by Azalea Jeanette, is currently being produced. We’ll update you as soon as it’s available. Since its inception in 2009, Miss FD has brought forth a number of albums and singles, offering a blend of electro-industrial, dark synthpop, and darkwave. In 2022, the project ventured into exploring Göbekli Tepe through her three-song dark pop EP, “As Above, So Below”, succeeded by her cyberpunk single “Menticide”. Now, her new single has arrived.
“Distractions” is now accessible worldwide via Quantum Release Records, on all major streaming platforms and naturally, also on Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.