Cyber industrial act Miss FD releases ‘Distractions’ single

(Photo by Azalea Jeanette) Quantum Release Records has just launched the latest single from the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based cyber industrial project Miss FD, entitled “Distractions”. This track demonstrates a fusion of dark, throbbing instrumentals, enhanced with her typical lush and sweet vocals.

A music video for “Distractions”, directed by Azalea Jeanette, is currently being produced. We’ll update you as soon as it’s available. Since its inception in 2009, Miss FD has brought forth a number of albums and singles, offering a blend of electro-industrial, dark synthpop, and darkwave. In 2022, the project ventured into exploring Göbekli Tepe through her three-song dark pop EP, “As Above, So Below”, succeeded by her cyberpunk single “Menticide”. Now, her new single has arrived.

“Distractions” is now accessible worldwide via Quantum Release Records, on all major streaming platforms and naturally, also on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/distractions">Distractions by Miss FD</a>