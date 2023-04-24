Cultivated Bimbo re-release 1993 track ‘Last Damage’ as a 2-track single featuring two reworks

After three decades since its initial release, the track “Last Damage” by the Swedish electro cult act Cultivated Bimbo receives a complete revamp with the 2023 remake and an EBM remix via Microlab Studio. The EP will be released on May 12.

The 2-track single is in pre-order now via the band’s Bandcamp page.

Cultivated Bimbo, a musical act that began producing under various aliases in 1985, signed under their current name in 1990. After a five-year stint, they vanished from the Swedish music scene until 2019, when they began to remaster their old material from 1985 to 1990. This culminated in the 2020 release of “Prequel”, an extensive digital compilation of 222 tracks that saw the light of day on Progress Productions and Bandcamp.

Since then, the band has been busy remastering and reworking their music from 1990 to 1995 while also crafting new tunes. Last year, they dropped two new tracks – “Propaganda” and “Product 22” – and this year they have already released a remastered/remixed version of “Dead Aim And Attack” and an instrumental mix of “Wendy Takes The Fall”.

And now, the time has come for the Wallin / Ö-dahl penned track “Last Damage”, taken from the 1993 release “Your Useful Guide To Life” originally released via Energy Rekords.

Cultivated Bimbo has plans to unleash a wave of old tracks, unreleased material, and remixes spanning the years from 1990 to 1995 in the near future.