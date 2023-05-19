Cult shoe gaze act Cranes return with ‘Peel Sessions 1989-1990’

The cult shoegaze act Cranes is set to return with a new release, “Peel Sessions 1989-1990”, a seven-track collection slated for release on June 2nd. This marks the band’s first album in 15 years, following their self-titled 2008 release, “Cranes”, and will be released as a download, on CD and on vinyl.

The “Peel Sessions 1989-1990” album is a compilation of two recording sessions with John Peel, the renowned British radio presenter. The first session, recorded in 1989, features four tracks and sees the band performing as a trio, including newly added multi-instrumentalist Mark Francombe. The second session, recorded in 1990, introduced another significant member of the early Cranes line-up, guitarist Matt Cope. This session consisted of three tracks, with “Da Da 331” leading the pack. Both sessions were produced by Dale Griffin, the veteran member of Mott the Hoople.

<a href="https://cranes.bandcamp.com/album/peel-sessions-1989-1990">Peel Sessions 1989-1990 by cranes</a>

This release is part of hopefully more than one new initiative from Cranes, which includes a one-off sold-out performance in London. This event, set to take place later this year, is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of their second full-length album, “Forever”. Notably, both Francombe and Cope are slated to join the Shaws on stage for this event, marking their first joint performance since the 1990s.

About Cranes

Cranes was formed in Portsmouth, England, in 1986, consisting initially of siblings Alison and Jim Shaw, who remain its core members to date. The band’s music has been described as a combination of gothic rock, dream pop, and shoegaze, with some albums leaning more into one style or another.

Cranes’ first full-length album, “Wings of Joy”, was released in 1991 and achieved significant recognition, marking their debut on the international stage. This album was distinctive for its fusion of ethereal soundscapes and heavier gothic elements. As the band evolved, their music style gradually softened, resulting in less harsh and more melodic songs in their later work.

Alison’s distinctive high-pitched vocals became a defining characteristic of Cranes’ music, while Jim was responsible for much of the songwriting and production. The band’s lyrical themes often explore existential and philosophical topics, contributing to their unique appeal.

Despite first achieving success in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Cranes have continued to record and perform continuously, maintaining a devoted fanbase. One noteworthy detail about Cranes is their relationship with The Cure. The band supported The Cure on tour around the globe, which significantly elevated their visibility on the international stage.

In 2008, the band released their last studio album, “Cranes”, signifying a period of less activity. The band relocated to Southwestern France in 2004, where they continue to make music.