Cubic hits back with ‘c128’ EP announcing all new album

Before the release of the new “Back To Basic” full length album, Belgian electronic artist Franky Deblomme aka Cubic comes out with a second 4-track EP. Titled after the legendary Commodore C128, this EP is the obvious logical successor to the previous “c64” EP.

The new EP features exclusive club oriented and extended versions of “Art In” and “Human Computer”. While “MF2HD” is an exclusive non-album track, Cubic also offers a powerful EBM/industrial dance mix of “B C L” by label-mates Diffuzion.

Kraftwerk comes to mind but with a very refined contemporary sound. The EP is now residing in the Top 10 best selling downloads on Bandcamp in the industrial section. You can find it here on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/c128-ep">c128 EP by CUBIC</a>

About Cubic

Franky Deblomme started out with his EBM-project Darkmen. After having stopped the project he started working under the Cubic moniker. After the excellent “Alphabet Hymn”-EP and having revisited the 808 Dot.Pop-album “Cubic Temperature”, Franky launched Cubic’s debut album “The Cubic Alphabet”. The sound has a clear connection with 808 Dot.Pop and Metroland; a kind of Kraftwerk-Pop with a personal and more diversified touch on top.