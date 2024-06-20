June 21, 2024

Crushing State presents brand new video 'Welcome 2 Nothing' – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff June 20, 2024

Crushing State presents brand new video 'Welcome 2 Nothing'

(Photo by Chris Ruiz) Out now is the official music video for “Welcome 2 Nothing” by the Berlin-based electro industrial metal act Crushing State. “The lyrics reflect the current state of our global society and are more relevant than ever; the video expresses our anger, emphasizing that love and respect are far more important than hate, selfishness, and disrespect,” says the band.

Below is the video for “Welcome 2 Nothing”.

Crushing State consists of Chris Ruiz (voice, machines, guitars), Mathias Thürk (keyboards, machines), André Feller (guitars) and Vincent Viebig (drums). The band, led by Chris Ruiz, debuted with “Surveillance” and for “Welcome 2 Nothing”, they collaborated for the first time with Jens Halbauer (known from Solar Fake and Fliehende Stürme) who contributed some drum parts.

The band here also collaborated with JS Clayden from the English industrial pioneers Pitchshifter. Clayden produced a remix of “Welcome 2 Nothing“.

Chris Ruiz, formerly of the synthpop band And One, initially started Crushing State as a solo project.

industrial music electronic body music

