Crushing State (ex-And One, Pakt, …) have new single and video out now: ‘Surveillance’
Crushing State have released their debut single “Surveillance” on the Swedish label Megahype. A video is available now. Crushing State’s sound fuses electro-industrial, metal, and a nuanced sonic palette.
Crushing State is the new electro industrial metal band of mastermind Chris Ruiz (ex-And One, Pakt) and members of Seadrake and Solar Fake. Founder of the project is Chris Ruiz (ex-And One, Pakt). Ruiz’s journey began in 1998 when he first delved into crafting industrial-sounding tapes and an unreleased full-length album. Fast forward 25 years, and he is breathing new life into a project that had long been dormant.
For the occasion he teamed up with Mathias Thürk (ex-Minerve, Seadrake), guitarist André Feller (Solar Fake, Dreadful Shadows), and drummer Vincent Viebig.
Here’s the new video for “Surveillance”.
