Cyanotic’s Sean Payne involved in a tragic car crash – Crowdfunding campaign launched to support medical bills

In a shocking turn of events, Sean Payne, the frontman of the Chicago based industrial rock collective Cyanotic, was involved in a tragic car crash on Tuesday night. The incident occurred as Payne and his wife, Anastasia, were returning home from the Skinny Puppy show in Minneapolis.

The collision resulted in severe injuries for Sean, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while tragically claiming the life of his wife. As the news spread, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to support the mounting medical bills and provide solace to the grieving family.

The devastating news of the accident began circulating when a concerned friend reached out online seeking confirmation. Subsequently, a link to an article from KAAL TV, a Minnesota news outlet, was provided as evidence of the incident.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident transpired at 6:25 p.m. when Sean Payne, 40 years old, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times. Tragically, Anastasia Payne, 51 years old, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Sean suffered life-threatening injuries.

Side-Line extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the couple affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Additionally, we send our well wishes to Sean Payne for a complete and swift recovery.

About Cyanotic

Cyanotic was formed by Sean Payne in 2002, the next year they released their debut demo EP, “Mutual Bonding Through Violation” under their independent label, Glitch Mode Recordings. The band’s first full-length album, “Transhuman” ,was released in mid-2005 and featured collaborations with Jason Novak of Acumen Nation / DJ Acucrack. It was followed by the release of a deluxe edition titled “Transhuman 2.0” and the ‘Hail the Glitch 2k6’ summer tour.

“The Medication Generation”, Cyanotic’s second full-length album, was released in 2010 featuring Jamie Duffy of Acumen Nation. The band embarked on multiple tours across the United States to support the album. The band’s foray into industrial and hip-hop fusion resulted in the release of “Robohop”.

Tragically, the release of “Worst Case Scenario” in 2014 marked the final album with guitarist Chris H and co-producer Jamie Duffy, who passed away in July 2012. Despite this Cyanotic persevered, continuing to perform live while rotating band members.

In 2016, Cyanotic’s guitarist Chris H. Left the band. Adapting their live act, the band incorporated synthesizers and drums by Jordan Davis (Relic) and Dan Dickerscheid (Relic) respectively, omitting guitars from their performances. They embarked on a North American tour with iVardensphere and collaborated with Tim Skold (KMFDM, Marilyn Manson) as a four-piece. This period of evolution led to the creation of their fourth studio album, “Tech Noir”. The album was later re-released as “T2” in 2018, featuring additional tracks.

In 2019, Cyanotic welcomed CONFORMCO drummer Jesse Hunt and Nuclear*Sun’s Tal Kliger on guitar and synths, joining Sean Payne in the studio and on stage resulting in the “Trigger Effect” album.