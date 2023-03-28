Coverartwork album Finnish electronic artist Detalji clearly inspired by Depeche Mode, new single ‘Keep Me Alive’ out now
Today, Helsinki-based electronic artist Detalji, the project of Krista Myllyviita, unveils her new single “Keep Me Alive”. The release comes ahead of her debut album “Truly,” set to launch on March 31st. “Truly” takes its musical influences from trance, early 90s rave, and 80s pop. The cover artwork for “Truly” however pays homage to, or rather copies, Depeche Mode’s 1990 single “Enjoy The Silence” which featured a white rose (“Truly” features a white carnation) on a blue background and the same typography. You can see the similarity above.
Detalji’s debut album was written during the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021 and serves as a form of pure escapism. Drawing inspiration from video game soundtracks she played during that time, such as Crash Bandicoot, GTA Vice City, and GTA3, Detalji crafted a comforting, timeless world of her own.
The new single, “Keep Me Alive,” combines indie pop with lo-fi drum and bass. Check it out for yourself. Not sure why they wanted to use the Depeche Mode visual though as musically it has no reference at all.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.