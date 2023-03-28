Coverartwork album Finnish electronic artist Detalji clearly inspired by Depeche Mode, new single ‘Keep Me Alive’ out now

Today, Helsinki-based electronic artist Detalji, the project of Krista Myllyviita, unveils her new single “Keep Me Alive”. The release comes ahead of her debut album “Truly,” set to launch on March 31st. “Truly” takes its musical influences from trance, early 90s rave, and 80s pop. The cover artwork for “Truly” however pays homage to, or rather copies, Depeche Mode’s 1990 single “Enjoy The Silence” which featured a white rose (“Truly” features a white carnation) on a blue background and the same typography. You can see the similarity above.

Detalji’s debut album was written during the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021 and serves as a form of pure escapism. Drawing inspiration from video game soundtracks she played during that time, such as Crash Bandicoot, GTA Vice City, and GTA3, Detalji crafted a comforting, timeless world of her own.

The new single, “Keep Me Alive,” combines indie pop with lo-fi drum and bass. Check it out for yourself. Not sure why they wanted to use the Depeche Mode visual though as musically it has no reference at all.