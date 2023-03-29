Costa Rican industrial black metal band Dusk announces 4th album ‘Rethrenody’

Costa Rican industrial black metal band Dusk has set May 5th as the international release date for their 4th full-length album, entitled “Rethrenody”.

Dusk is an atmospheric industrial black metal project formed as an official band in 2016 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The lineup consists of Dusk (programming synthesizers and effects), Shaman (vocals), Implacable (guitar) and Pàlak (bass).

“Eko”, the band’s debut EP, was released on September 30th, 2016. This was followed by their first full-length album, “Epoka”, which came out on September 4th, 2018. The band continued to make waves with their next EP, “Threnody”, released on September 16th, 2019. As they entered the new decade, they dropped their second LP, “The Hermit”, on January 1st, 2021. Their third LP, “The Relic”, was released on April 1st, 2022, and their most recent work, “Rethrenody”, was released on May 5th, 2023.

Here’s an idea how they sound.