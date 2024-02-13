February 23, 2024

Corvin’s Breed single produced by Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 13, 2024 0

Corvin's Breed single produced by Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Corvin’s Breed, a dark industrial metal band from Providence, Rhode Island, was formed by singer/frontman Matty Corvin in 2014.

As we announced a while back, the band performed all over North America in 2023 supporting fellow Metropolis Records signees Psyclon Nine on their From Hell and Back Tour.

Corvin’s Breed have now launched a new single “Straight to the Curb” along with a new accompanying video from their forthcoming sophomore album entitled “Misanthropy”. The album was produced by Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine and will be released on March 14th on CD as well as through all streaming services. It is available for pre-order on Bandcamp right now.

Related newsClockwork Echo joins Psyclon Nine, tour dates available now

Here’s the music video for “Straight to the Curb”.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags: ,

More Stories

The Jesus and Mary Chain shares new single ‘Girl 71’ and pushes back ‘Glasgow Eyes’ album release to March 22

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

Black Lung returns with ‘Euthanasia’ video from ‘Depopulate’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

Then Comes Silence release video teaser new single ‘Ride or Die’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

You may have missed

The Jesus and Mary Chain shares new single ‘Girl 71’ and pushes back ‘Glasgow Eyes’ album release to March 22

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

Black Lung returns with ‘Euthanasia’ video from ‘Depopulate’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

Then Comes Silence release video teaser new single ‘Ride or Die’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

Ataraxia unveil ‘Galen’ music video ahead of ‘Centaurea’ album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

The plague of AI-generated content in music press releases

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights