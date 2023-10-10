Coming this November: Ian Williams’ new electronic album ‘Slow-Motion Apocalypse

London-based musician and composer Ian Williams is set to release his new album “Slow-Motion Apocalypse” on 3rd November 2023. The 8-track album marks a significant departure from the minimalistic style of his 2021 release, “All Becomes Desert”. Instead, it focuses on the urgency of a civilisation on the brink of self-destruction.

“Slow-Motion Apocalypse” is described as a protest against the current trend of using music as a tranquilliser for the masses. It is not intended for meditation or the expression of warm feelings. The album also includes Williams’ current single, “The Light At The End Of The World”, which features a mix of bubbling sequencers, tribal beats, and soaring synths. It is accompanied by an interdimensional video shot between the Orion Nebula and Margate.

Ian Williams began his music career in the mid-1980s in Edinburgh as a founder of Beautiful Pea Green Boat. His sound pre-dated the trend for dream pop by at least two decades. He has also collaborated with Lebanese choreographer Joumana Mourad and her contemporary dance company Ijad, fusing various musical styles. More recently, he worked with singer Claudia Barton as Gamine, releasing albums of dark, piano-led songs.

Williams’ recent works include:

2019: “The Dream Extortionists” – a solo album balancing melancholia with melody.

2020: “Les Blessures Invisibles” – a soundtrack for a documentary by French director Eric Michel focusing on the after-effects of uranium mining in Gabon.

2021: “All Becomes Desert” – an album of minimalist ambiences and warm analogue soundscapes.

