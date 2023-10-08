Colombian darkwave act Antiflvx lands 3rd full length: ‘Dval Canvas’

Colombian darkwave act Antiflvx lands 3rd full length: 'Dval Canvas'
Out now via SkyQode is “Dval Canvas”, the third full-length album by the Colombian darkwave bands, Antiflvx.

The band says that ”’Dval Canvas’ is a journey through the duality of the human being, a journey through black and white, through lights and shadows, through love and pain. Seamlessly blending coldwave and darkwave, it weaves a spellbinding tapestry, enriched by the emotive depths of the somber vocals.”

The album comprises 12 tracks, including singles like “Manuscrito”, “Hilos”, “Hacia La Niebla”, and “Silueta de Luz”. In addition to the solo tracks, “Dval Canvas” features collaborations with Viviana Rodríguez (Agatha I), Camila Valencia (Ambivalencia), Eva Red (Red Apple Cvlt) and Ana Gartner.

Below is a lyric video for “Hacia la Niebla (feat. Viv)”.

Antiflvx was started in 2016 by Camilo Alfonso and Leonardo Jaime, who is also the founder and songwriter of the EBM project Resistor. They have released two full-length albums and shared the stage with artists such as Two Witches, Selofan, Minuit Machine, Hante and Void Vision, among others. Antiflvx has also appeared in the Netflix Series “Diablero Season 2” at the end of a chapter with the song “Against All Odds”.

