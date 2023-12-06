Collection D'arnell-andréa Has New Album: 'a Forest Inside'

Collection d’Arnell-Andréa has an all new album out next week: ‘A Forest Inside’
Infrastition is set to release Collection d’Arnell-Andréa’s new physical album, “A Forest Inside”, on December 15th. This follows the album’s digital release last month. The album will be presented in a digifile format, featuring deluxe gold hotfoil printing.
This album marks the 12th studio release from the band, and their first since the 2019 albums on Trisol. “A Forest Inside” incorporates more electronic elements, courtesy of producer Pierre-Emmanuel Mériaud, while maintaining the band’s signature use of strings such as cello, viola, and guitars.
About Collection d’Arnell-Andréa
Collection d’Arnell-Andréa, a French neoclassical darkwave group, was formed in 1986 by Jean-Christophe d’Arnell, Pascal Andréa, and Chloé St Liphard. Although Andréa departed shortly after the band’s inception, his name remained part of the band’s identity. The band’s sound is characterized by a blend of keyboards, cello, and the vocals of Chloé. They are known for their expansive ensemble of musicians during live shows and have played at various international festivals. Their work often explores themes from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The band’s initial four albums were released under New Rose from 1989 to 1994. Their fifth album, “Cirses des champs” (1996), and the compilation “Coll AGE 1988-1998”, were issued by Last Call Records. In 2002, Prikosnovénie took over as the band’s independent label until 2010, reissuing previous albums with additional tracks. More recent works include “Another Winter” and “A Recrafted Winter”, released in 2019 by Trisol Music. The latest album, “A Forest Inside”, was first released digitally in November 2023, followed by CD and vinyl versions distributed by Infrastition and Meidosem Records in March 2024.
You can read an interview with Collection d’Arnell-Andréaright here.
