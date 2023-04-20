Colin Angus of The Shamen introduces Moship project featuring Michael Horowitz on Moksha Recordings

Moksha Recordings has released the debut single from Moship, a new project by former Shamen founding member Colin Angus, featuring guest orator Michael Horowitz. Titled “A2E ft Michael Horowitz”, the track is an original version, with two additional singles – ‘Rhythms versions’ and ‘Ambience versions’ – slated for release on April 26 and May 2, respectively.

The Moship duo is comprised of Colin Angus and Digital Habitat, who have collaborated with Michael Horowitz for this premiere single. A2E, which stands for Antidote to Everything, is a celebration of psychoactive substances, marking the 80th anniversary of “Bicycle Day” (also known as the original Lab Leak). This significant day in history saw Dr Albert Hofmann, the godfather of acid, experiencing the full range of psychedelic effects from LSD-25, a substance he had recently synthesised and ingested. He rode home on his bicycle, wobbling through the streets as the effects took hold. The lyrics for “A2E” are an extended version of a talk Michael Horowitz gave at the World Psychedelic Forum in Basel in 2006, honouring Hofmann’s legacy.

The Shamen, a Scottish psychedelic band formed in 1985 in Aberdeen, rose to prominence as a chart-topping British electronic dance music act in the early 1990s. The original lineup included Colin Angus, Derek McKenzie, Keith McKenzie, and Peter Stephenson, who later took over keyboard duties from Angus. Several other musicians were also part of the band throughout its history. Angus eventually partnered with Will Sinnott, and the duo achieved acclaim as pioneers of the rock/dance crossover genre. The addition of rapper Mr. C propelled the band to international commercial success, with hits like “Ebeneezer Goode” and the 1992 “Boss Drum” album. The Shamen are perhaps best known for their iconic track “Move Any Mountain”.

To listen to Moship’s debut single, follow the link below.