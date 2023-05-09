Codename Sugar – A Multiverse Of You (Album – !ntelligent Communications)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the second album by the German project Codename Sugar. Driven by Harald Schoger -in a previous life involved with All For One, this work comes seventeen years after the debut album “Electroschlager”.

Content: The work takes off in a rather soft, sweet, and even happy way; kind of Electro-Pop music filled with reverie. A few passages have been infused with melancholic moods but quite progressively the album moves into more danceable pieces where electronics have been empowered by guitar playing. The last cuts are moving back to sweet although catchy music.

+ + + : There are a few cool songs featured on this work. I’m referring to the danceable cuts like the sexy, club-driven “Club Queen (You’re No Good)” and “Hurting Deep” featuring an elevating effect during the chorus. ‘Harder’ cuts like “I’m Nothing Without You” and “How Can We Know?” are still attention grabbers. These songs reveal a great match between electronics and empowering guitar playing.

– – – : The album has something versatile and that’s maybe the songs have been written over the years and different periods. The sweetest cuts sound happy but less convincing.

Conclusion: I have mixed feelings listening to this album but the danceable side of the album is for sure worth listening to.

Best songs: “Club Queen (You’re No Good)”, “Hurting Deep”, “I’m Nothing Without You”, “How Can We Know?”, “Don’t Say A Word”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.intelligent-communications.de