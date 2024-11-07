Closed Mouth – Forgotten (Digital/CD Album – Icy Cold Records)
Since 2016, French artist Yannick Rault has been prolific, releasing numerous works that push sonic boundaries. This past summer, he stroke back with a new album under his alter-ego, Closed Mouth. The album, featuring 10 tracks, transports listeners back to the grandiose 80s, evoking the depth and intensity of Dark-Wave and Post-Punk. Rault once again strikes a careful balance between guitar and electronic arrangements, with a deep, resonant bassline that underscores the album’s darker tones, complemented by sharp, striking guitar riffs. His sometimes monotonous, almost sterile vocal style and the album’s immersive atmosphere are reminiscent of The Danse Society -a fitting reference for this work. While I’ve enjoyed several of Rault’s past productions, “Closed Mouth” takes his artistry a step further. This album is an essential addition to today’s Post-Punk scene. (Rating:8).
Listen to “What’s Real?”:
https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/whats-real
