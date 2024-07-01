Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Industrial band Clockwork Echo has unveiled their brand new single, “Hallowed Be Thy Pain”. The track explores themes of deceit, faith, and the far-reaching consequences of a single lie.

The band adds: “In a world where belief often triumphs over evidence, “Hallowed Be Thy Pain” critiques the exploration of faith and the ease with which people are swayed by spiritual narratives, often lacking concrete evidence. Phrases such as “shadows in their eyes” evoke a sense of collective blindness, a willingness to be deceived in exchange for spiritual comfort.”

“Hallowed Be Thy Pain” is available on all major streaming platforms, including Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://clockworkecho.com/track/hallowed-be-thy-pain">Hallowed Be Thy Pain by Clockwork Echo</a>

About Clockwork Echo

Based in Denver, Colorado, Clockwork Echo is an industrial metal band with a strong aggrotech influence. Formed as a side project in 2018 by Gabriel Ryan, the band became a serious act in 2021. Gabriel handles vocals, synthesizers, arrangements, programming, and guitars, with rotating live musicians.

Clockwork Echo’s sound is influenced by industrial acts like Hocico, Ministry, and Psyclon Nine, as well as metal bands such as Arch Enemy and Death.

The band has toured with Psyclon Nine, Skold, and Not My God in 2023, with Hocico in 2022, and has performed at festivals such as Mechanismus and Fvck Industrial Fest over the past few years. Clockwork Echo’s music often tackles controversial philosophical and socio-political themes while maintaining a sense of tongue-in-cheek humor. They are currently releasing a series of singles, all available on major streaming platforms.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)