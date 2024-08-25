Click Interview with Headdreamer: ‘Music Without Borders Or Limits’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Robert Gajdos is a Slovakian artist known for his involvement with dISHARMONY and his solo work under the Oxyd moniker. For several years now, Robert has also been crafting music as Headdreamer. His sound blends IDM and atmospheric, Cinematic-Electronic music, exploring themes of emotional depth and introspection. His latest opus, “Echoes,” continues this exploration and is the fifth studio album released on Aliens Production. I had the opportunity to ask Robert a few questions. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: In addition to Headdreamer, you are also involved with dISHARMONY and have previously released work as Oxyd. Can you tell us more about these projects and how they relate to Headdreamer? Should we consider HEADDREAMER as your main project?

Robert: Headdreamer is a project where I express my personal feelings, moods, and experiences as I navigate through life. It’s separate from my other projects and isn’t necessarily my main focus -it’s more about self-expression. dISHARMONY, on the other hand, is a collaboration between myself and Ryby from Aliens Production, where we each bring our own influences, creating something distinct from Headdreamer. Oxyd was the project that initially pushed me to explore different sounds beyond what I was doing with dISHARMONY. Ultimately, all these projects are about capturing specific emotions at a given moment.

Q:What sets Headdreamer apart from your other projects? What makes it particularly special for you, and what inspires the music you create for it?

Robert: Headdreamer is closely tied to my spiritual journey and personal growth. It’s a walk between light and darkness, between the polarities of life -angels and demons. I’ve come to understand that everything originates from a single source, and it’s from there that I draw the ideas, emotions, and messages for my music. The project reflects the inner search for peace and balance, a theme that resonates deeply with me.

Q:Your music with Headdreamer is distinctive, characterized by a blend of intelligent electro sounds, intricate arrangements, and a pronounced space-like atmosphere. Can you tell us a bit more about the sound-DNA of Headdreamer?

Robert: I always strive to capture that initial spark, that idea, as soon as it comes to me. I believe this musical inspiration flows through me from entities beyond earth. The sense of space and melancholy in my music is intentional, meant to evoke a state that transcends earthly time and allows listeners to look within their souls, seeking healing.

Q:Let’s talk about your latest full-length album, “Echoes.” What is the concept behind this album, and how did the creation process unfold?

Robert: Ryby from Aliens Production, who is also my best friend, encouraged me to create this album. He wanted my songs to be available on a physical CD and suggested I compose additional tracks to fit the concept. I’m very grateful to him for this opportunity, as it allowed my music to reach more people. I composed a few songs, Ryby handled the cover graphics, and the album was ready. It was another great collaboration.

Q:Can you reveal more about the different stages of composing and producing “Echoes”? How critical are you of your own work, and are there specific albums or artists you consider as benchmarks for production quality?

Robert: As I mentioned, I create based on my mood and emotions, always aiming to capture the moment. I believe every artist is in a continuous process of self-improvement and expression. That’s why I don’t place anyone above others -each artist is doing the best they can at any given moment. As for criticism, I leave it to others to evaluate my work. I trust that those who resonate with it will find it helpful on their journey.

Q:What does the future hold for Headdreamer? Are there any major dreams or projects you are looking forward to working on?

Robert: I don’t have specific plans or dreams when it comes to music production. That’s why every project feels like a new adventure -music without borders or limits. It’s my personal universe where I express myself and create. Whatever comes, comes. I believe everything happens in its own time. Thank you for the interview, and I wish everyone strength, health, and success.

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

