Chuck van Zyl goes live on 3CD set ‘Live On Star’s End 2021-2022’

Distributed via the Projekt label and out in late March is the Chuck van Zyl 3CD set “Live On Star’s End 2021-2022”. Chuck van Zyl is an ambient DJ, producer and electronic musician based in Philadelphia, PA.

Across the three discs Chuck van Zyl brings the live to air concerts of 7 February 2021 and 7 August 2022, plus his 26 March 2021 performance for SoundQuest Fest 2021. The release comes in a limited edition of 300 copies, packaged in a six panel wallet.

Chuck van Zyl is the current host for Star’s End, a weekly, five-hour-long new-age music radio show broadcast by 88.5 WXPN, the University of Pennsylvania’s radio station, in Philadelphia. It is the second longest-running show of its type in the world, after Hearts of Space.

In recent years Chuck van Zyl has organized a number of live concert performances in Philadelphia by various ambient artists, under the Star’s End banner. Known as “The Gatherings” series, performers have included Steve Roach, Robert Rich, Radio Massacre International, Jeff Greinke, Erik Wøllo and van Zyl’s own group, The Ministry of Inside Things along with numerous others. Several independent CD recordings of performances recorded at these concerts have subsequently been released by van Zyl under his Synkronos label.