Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead returns with new EP ‘Good Intentions’ in May followed by U.S. East Coast tour with Clay People
Chicago’s post-punk pair Bellhead is set to return with their new EP, “Good Intentions”, on 5th May. This release aligns with their U.S. East Coast tour alongside New York’s Clay People, kicking off on 6th May.
Following a busy 2022 supporting their second release “Dead Lights”, Karen and Ivan are back with their third offering. For “Good Intentions”, they’ve reunited with their trusted production team, including audio engineer Neil Strauch (Iron and Wine / Counting Crows / Owls / Joan of Arc / Walking Bicycles / Slow Mass), mastering engineer Carl Saff (Acid Mothers Temple / Smoking Popes / Red Fang / Guided by Voices), and management led by David Schock (WTII Records).
The six-track EP delves into a fresh “pop” direction, nodding to New Order and giving a subtle salute to Jesus and Mary Chain. Alongside the lead single “Valentine”, the EP features “Bad Taste” and “Into the Deep”, which address unsavoury stalkers, unreliable narrators, and bloodthirsty sirens at sea. The duo also present their rendition of Love and Rockets’ hit “No Big Deal”.
“Good Intentions” comes after a standalone single, a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U”.
Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.
Bellhead 2023 Spring dates
- 3/19 Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN w/ Clan of Xymox / The Bellwether Syndicate
- 3/23 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI w/ Clan of Xymox / The Bellwether Syndicate
- 4/15 The Ruin – Fort Wayne, IN w/ Vazum / Observer
- 4/21 Blockhouse Bar – Bloomington, IN w/ Pilgrims of Yearning / Freeze Etch
- 4/22 Mag Bar – Louisville, KY w/ Gentleman Pig / Star Guided Vessel / Village Elder
- 5/6 Livewire Lounge – Chicago, IL w/ The Clay People / Melter
- 5/7 Mac’s Bar – Lansing, MI w/ The Clay People / Zombie Apocalypse / No Skull
- 5/8 Black Circle – Indianapolis, IN w/ The Clay People / Broken Nails
- 5/9 The Foundry – Lakewood, OH w/ The Clay People / Bonded by Darkness / Temple Witch
- 5/10 The Runaway – Washington, DC w/ The Clay People / High Horse Cavalry / Raw Dawgs
- 5/11 Bar Freda – Queens, NY w/ The Clay People / The Amatory Murder / Chroma
- 5/12 Darq @ Koto – Salem, MA w/ The Clay People / Acheron
- 5/13 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center – Harrisburg, PA w/ The Amatory Murder, Faux Fear, Goth Goth, Sugar Hysteria
- 5/14 Buzzbin – Akron, OH w/ Night Goat / Bonded By Darkness / Temple Witch
- 5/26 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL w/ Night Club / Iron Years / Plasmata
