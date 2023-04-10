Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead returns with new EP ‘Good Intentions’ in May followed by U.S. East Coast tour with Clay People

Chicago’s post-punk pair Bellhead is set to return with their new EP, “Good Intentions”, on 5th May. This release aligns with their U.S. East Coast tour alongside New York’s Clay People, kicking off on 6th May.

Following a busy 2022 supporting their second release “Dead Lights”, Karen and Ivan are back with their third offering. For “Good Intentions”, they’ve reunited with their trusted production team, including audio engineer Neil Strauch (Iron and Wine / Counting Crows / Owls / Joan of Arc / Walking Bicycles / Slow Mass), mastering engineer Carl Saff (Acid Mothers Temple / Smoking Popes / Red Fang / Guided by Voices), and management led by David Schock (WTII Records).

The six-track EP delves into a fresh “pop” direction, nodding to New Order and giving a subtle salute to Jesus and Mary Chain. Alongside the lead single “Valentine”, the EP features “Bad Taste” and “Into the Deep”, which address unsavoury stalkers, unreliable narrators, and bloodthirsty sirens at sea. The duo also present their rendition of Love and Rockets’ hit “No Big Deal”.

“Good Intentions” comes after a standalone single, a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U”.

Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://bellhead.bandcamp.com/album/good-intentions">Good Intentions by BELLHEAD</a>

Bellhead 2023 Spring dates