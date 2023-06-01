Chaigidel & Neraterrae – Lamaštu (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album is a collaboration between two Italian projects. Neraterræ (Alessio Antoni) is a more familiar name than Chaigidel (Mattia Giovanni Accinni) but they found each other working on “Lamaŝtu” which ‘pays tribute to the Mesopotamian mythological malevolent goddess, the most terrible of all female demons, daughter of the sky god Anu and lover of Pazuzu’.

Content: The album features 8 tracks leading the listener to visit a Dark-Ambient sound universe which has been spiced with extra Ritual elements plus drones. The tracks have been accomplished with field recordings and mysterious throat singing.

+ + + : I like the atmosphere recovering this album which is much more than simply dark-Ambient. The tormented sphere is empowered by those deep, and poignant, throat singing effect. The droning percussion parts are in total symbiosis with the singing. The opus stands for an anguishing adventure throughout an imaginary, forbidden, place.

– – – : This is a fascinating production which is just missing a true climax.

Conclusion: “Lamaštu” stands for a promising collaboration but I’ve the feeling this project can do better. So I hope there’ll be a next album.

Best songs: “Da’at”, “Entrails Of Souls”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/chaigidel / www.neraterrae.com / www.facebook.com/neraterrae

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw