Cerulean Veins – Black (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

April 1, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Related newsCerulean Veins – Blue (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Background/Info: American duo Dustin Frelich and Amanda Ashley Toombs are back on track unleashing their fourth album to date. After the previously released “Blue,” they now move on with “Black” dealing about ‘life, death, love, and what it means to be human.’

Content: This work stands for pure, good-old, Dark-Wave. The album features 10, swinging, dynamic, songs. There’s no real break but just a succession of great songs carried by solid choruses. The songs have been meticulously built up and masterfully lead by the charismatic vocals of Dustin Frelich who’s timbre of voice reminds me a bit of Tom Smith (Editors).

+ + + : I already liked “Blue” but “Black” is a true masterpiece and I even dare to say one of the best Dark-Wave albums from the past several years. The dynamic running through the songs has a great effect which even becomes hypnotic and elevating during the choruses. “Love Won’t Save Us Now” is the perfect illustration of the album’s genius. The ten songs could be all potential singles. I also want to mention the great production of the vocals which have something captivating and powerful. This album sounds like the imaginary offspring between the most dynamic side of The Smiths and the vocals of Editors.

– – – : Sound-wise there are no minus points to mention. I don’t have anything against sober artwork but this one is maybe a bit too sober.

Conclusion: I feel some magic listening to “Black”. This is a great album you’ll listen to in loop.

Best songs: “Love Won’t Save Us Now”, “Dancing With Shadows”, “Tempted Hearts”, “Only The Love”, “Infinite Love”, “Dance Human Dance”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/CeruleanVeins

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Rina Pavar – Vivid Night / Special Edition (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

April 1, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Kilmarth – Better Days (EP – Kilmarth)

March 31, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

The Orphanage Committee  – The Seven Sacraments (Album – EE Tapes)

March 30, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

You may have missed

Seattle's synth pop / post-punk act Telehealth releases debut album 'Content Oscillator' on cassette and digital

Seattle’s synth pop / post-punk act Telehealth releases debut album ‘Content Oscillator’ on cassette and digital

March 31, 2023 bernard
Trisol to release 10th anniversary editions of gothic rock act ASP's 'Maskenhaft' album on vinyl

Trisol to release 10th anniversary editions of gothic rock act ASP’s ‘Maskenhaft’ album on vinyl

March 31, 2023 bernard
Peter Murphy's 'Unexpected Medical Procedure' delays 'Celebrating David Bowie' tour

Peter Murphy’s ‘Unexpected Medical Procedure’ delays ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tour

March 31, 2023 bernard
Orchestral Manoeuvres (OMD) reissues 'Dazzle Ships' with bonus material in 3 formats

Orchestral Manoeuvres (OMD) reissues ‘Dazzle Ships’ with bonus material in 3 formats

March 31, 2023 bernard
Stockholm's doom drone artist Melaina Chole unveils debut EP 'Operatione Daemonum' on April 7th

Stockholm’s doom drone artist Melaina Chole unveils debut EP ‘Operatione Daemonum’ on April 7th

March 31, 2023 bernard
Verified by MonsterInsights