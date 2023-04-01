Cerulean Veins – Black (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: American duo Dustin Frelich and Amanda Ashley Toombs are back on track unleashing their fourth album to date. After the previously released “Blue,” they now move on with “Black” dealing about ‘life, death, love, and what it means to be human.’

Content: This work stands for pure, good-old, Dark-Wave. The album features 10, swinging, dynamic, songs. There’s no real break but just a succession of great songs carried by solid choruses. The songs have been meticulously built up and masterfully lead by the charismatic vocals of Dustin Frelich who’s timbre of voice reminds me a bit of Tom Smith (Editors).

+ + + : I already liked “Blue” but “Black” is a true masterpiece and I even dare to say one of the best Dark-Wave albums from the past several years. The dynamic running through the songs has a great effect which even becomes hypnotic and elevating during the choruses. “Love Won’t Save Us Now” is the perfect illustration of the album’s genius. The ten songs could be all potential singles. I also want to mention the great production of the vocals which have something captivating and powerful. This album sounds like the imaginary offspring between the most dynamic side of The Smiths and the vocals of Editors.

– – – : Sound-wise there are no minus points to mention. I don’t have anything against sober artwork but this one is maybe a bit too sober.

Conclusion: I feel some magic listening to “Black”. This is a great album you’ll listen to in loop.

Best songs: “Love Won’t Save Us Now”, “Dancing With Shadows”, “Tempted Hearts”, “Only The Love”, “Infinite Love”, “Dance Human Dance”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/CeruleanVeins

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic