Cardinal Noire electro-industrial side-project W424 launches ‘Carnal’ album on EK Product
Launching on April 14th via Italian label EK Product, “Carnal” is the latest album by W424, a project by Lasse Alander, a Lappeenranta, Finland-based musician. Alander is best known as one half of Cardinal Noire and a contributor to Protectorate and Tyhjä.
“Carnal” marks the official and definitive debut of W424, featuring electro-industrial experimentation described by the label as “sculpted noise, operating on intuition and dream logic.”
The project has undergone various incarnations and stages of activity since the mid-late 2000s and has recently been reactivated. Previous work includes a “lost” album recorded in 2012 but left unfinished due to the commencement of Cardinal Noire. In 2021, the album “Alandlord” was self-released as a proof of concept.
Composed and recorded between 2021 and 2023, the album’s seven songs were mastered by Dirk Steyr at ACSY Sound. The release will be available on CD and as a digital download.
Below, you can find the official video for the album track “Something Violent.”
You can order the CD via the EK Product label website and as download via Bandcamp.
