Capital X – ABCD (EP – Capital X)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial Hip-Hop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: I discovered this British female duo ten years ago. After a long silence they released a few new productions during the past few years. “ABCD” features four new cuts.

Content: “ABCD” is a work without real compromises; these girls are just doing their very own and surprising thing. They take off with a rather spooky, EBM cut with punkish vocals on top. The next songs are moving into a kind of Industrial Hip-Hop.

+ + + : I’ve been always fond of creative artists daring to innovate and push boundaries and standards a bit further. This is what I like on songs like “Bite” and “Dare”. The songs reveal a unique approach; kind of Industrial -for the dark sound, Hip-Hop -for some of the vocal parts. It first of all remains a cool Electronic composition.

– – – : Challenges aren’t always the most accessible productions.

Conclusion: Capital X stands for free-styled Electronic compositions; no compromises for new sonic paths!

Best Songs: “Bite”, “Dare”, “Auto”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: https://capitalxmusic.com / www.facebook.com/capitalxmusic