Bryan Zentz – Barada Trax Six (EP – Digital/Vinyl – Sonic Groove)
Bryan Zentz has been a dynamic force in the music scene for over 20 years, building an impressive discography that now includes his latest release on Sonic Groove. This American artist continues to showcase his passion for Acid and Techno, blending both genres with a heavier, darker edge. The five tracks on the release hit hard and maintain a raw, unpolished quality—one of the key elements that give the production its unique charm. The final track, however, takes an unexpected turn, adding a groovy, sensual touch to round off the album on a surprising note.(Rate:7½).
Listen to “Street Creeper”:
https://sonicgroove.bandcamp.com/track/street-creeper
