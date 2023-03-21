Brussels based label Antibody to release Jean Baudrillard inspired ‘Fatal Strategies’ compilation

Out via the Brussels based label Antibody in April 28th is the compilation “Fatal Strategies” featuring 17 tracks. Released as download and in a very limited run of 80 copies on cassette (with colour sleeve and on-body print (no stickers)), it is conceptually based on “Fatal Strategies”, a book written by French sociologist, philosopher, and cultural theorist Jean Baudrillard, published in 1983.

Pre-orders are available here.

The label bases it’s compilation specifically on this quote: “To the truer than the true we will oppose the more false than the false. We will not oppose the beautiful and the ugly, we will seek the uglier than the ugly: the monstrous. We will not oppose the visible to the hidden, we will seek the more hidden than the hidden: the secret. We will not seek change and will not oppose the fixed and the mobile, we will seek the more mobile than the mobile: the metamorphosis…”

Here is some background to understand the concept better. The 1983 book delves into the concept of “fatal strategies,” which refers to the idea that modern society has become so saturated with meaning and information that it has started to implode upon itself. Baudrillard argues that this implosion leads to the creation of new forms of meaning and power that are self-destructive and self-consuming.

In “Fatal Strategies,” Baudrillard examines various aspects of contemporary society, such as politics, economics, and culture, and explores how they have become trapped in a cycle of excess, simulation, and hyperreality. He claims that these elements, which were once thought to be progressive forces, have now become sources of their own demise.

Baudrillard’s writing style in this book is dense and often difficult to decipher, as it is filled with complex concepts, metaphors, and theoretical arguments. Nevertheless, “Fatal Strategies” offers an insightful examination of the paradoxes and contradictions that characterize modern society and continues to be an influential work in the fields of sociology, philosophy, and cultural theory.

The tracklist: