(Photo by annabellalwin.com) The British new wave band Bow Wow Wow is back on tour, joined by The Beat

In 1980, McLaren convinced David Barbarossa, Matthew Ashman, and Leigh Gorman to leave Adam Ant and form a new group. After a six-month audition process, 13-year-old Annabella Lwin was selected as the lead singer. Shortly after Lwin joined the group, McLaren added a second lead singer, George Alan O’Dowd, dubbed “Lieutenant Lush”. His stay was short-lived, however. O’Dowd soon formed a new band called Culture Club and went on to superstardom under the name Boy George.

The band signed with EMI Records in 1980 and released their first single, “C·30 C·60 C·90 Go!”. Despite its lack of promotion, it it did well in the charts. In 1981, the band signed with RCA Records and released their first full-length album, “See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join Your Gang, Yeah! City All Over, Go Ape Crazy!”, featuring the hit, “Go Wild in the Country”.

The band’s follow-up EP, “The Last of the Mohicans”, included their biggest hit single, “I Want Candy”. Bow Wow Wow released their second full-length album, “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going”, in 1983. However, tensions within the group led to Lwin’s firing in September 1983, and the band disbanded shortly after. Small detail, Lwin reportedly learned of her ousting by reading it in NME. Apparently her bandmates lacked the courage to say themselves they were forming the electro band Chiefs Of Relief instead.

Post-breakup, the remaining members formed a new group, Chiefs of Relief, while Lwin pursued a solo career. In 1997, Lwin and Gorman reformed Bow Wow Wow with guitarist Dave Calhoun and drummer Eshan Khadaroo, releasing a compilation CD and embarking on a tour. The band has since continued to perform and record music, including contributing to film soundtracks and tribute albums.

