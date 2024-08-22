Brian Tibbs – At The Edge (Album Digital – Off Label)
I wasn’t initially drawn to the work of this American artist. This album, with its 6 tracks, is challenging to categorize by style. It leans heavily into the Experimental, infused with Minimal-Electro sounds and intricate arrangements. Slow rhythms and dark atmospheres envelop the compositions, where Brian Tibbs also ventures into vocal experimentation. There’s a faint echo of Haujobb in the distance. This is an intelligent and complex body of work that may resonate with only a select few, but it ultimately won me over. (Rating: 7½)
Listen to “Feel It”:
https://briantibbs.bandcamp.com/track/feel-it-2
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.