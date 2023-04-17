Brazilian aggrotech act Pecadores back with first new album in 13 years

Wave Records has released “Diabo que me carregue”, the latest album from Brazilian cult band Pecadores, marking their first new offering in 13 years. Pecadores is known for its unique fusion of Brazilian percussion, electronic sequencers, and noisy guitars. Originally released in November 2022 domestically it now also gets a worldwide distribution.

For this album, the band collaborated with renowned Brazilian musician, producer, and keyboard player Fernando Nahtaivel, who has worked extensively within the black metal scene in Brazil. On this album Nahtaivel introduced darker atmospheric elements to the music and blended the gritty guitars with electronic sounds.

The album features eight new tracks, as well as three instrumental pieces: “Maestro” (a tribute to Ennio Morricone), “VelhoAmigo Seudiabo”, and “O Culto”. Among the new songs are two singles—”Diabo que me carregue” and “Cangaceiro macabro”—each accompanied by music videos as you can see below. The album also includes cover versions of “Hava Nagila”, an ancient Jewish song, and a Brazilian rendition of “Gottes Tod”, originally by Das Ich. Pecadores have also reimagined their popular track “Penitência” from their 2007 album “10% for Jesus” in a more cyber-punk style for this release.