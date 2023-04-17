Brazilian aggrotech act Pecadores back with first new album in 13 years
Wave Records has released “Diabo que me carregue”, the latest album from Brazilian cult band Pecadores, marking their first new offering in 13 years. Pecadores is known for its unique fusion of Brazilian percussion, electronic sequencers, and noisy guitars. Originally released in November 2022 domestically it now also gets a worldwide distribution.
For this album, the band collaborated with renowned Brazilian musician, producer, and keyboard player Fernando Nahtaivel, who has worked extensively within the black metal scene in Brazil. On this album Nahtaivel introduced darker atmospheric elements to the music and blended the gritty guitars with electronic sounds.
The album features eight new tracks, as well as three instrumental pieces: “Maestro” (a tribute to Ennio Morricone), “VelhoAmigo Seudiabo”, and “O Culto”. Among the new songs are two singles—”Diabo que me carregue” and “Cangaceiro macabro”—each accompanied by music videos as you can see below. The album also includes cover versions of “Hava Nagila”, an ancient Jewish song, and a Brazilian rendition of “Gottes Tod”, originally by Das Ich. Pecadores have also reimagined their popular track “Penitência” from their 2007 album “10% for Jesus” in a more cyber-punk style for this release.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.